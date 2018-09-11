NSS director expected to deliver press briefing on alleged wiretapped phone recording

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan is expected to deliver a press conference shortly to comment on a recording of a phone conversation allegedly between him and head of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

The authenticity of the recording is still unclear.

“I have tasked the NSS director to deliver a press conference and answer the questions of reporters and give clarifications,” Pashinyan said.

