SIMULATION - SHANT 2018: Bomb threat scenario in Zvartnots airport

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. In accordance to the scenario of the SHANT 2018 drills, a simulated explosive device has been discovered at the Zvartnots airport, Satenik Asilyan, spokesperson of the ministry of emergency situations told a press conference at the defense ministry HQ.

“We received a call at 10:24 from the civil aviation that an explosive device has been discovered in the possession of a Russian citizen. We have notified our colleagues at law enforcement about this. The rapid response group has been dispatched to the scene at 10:35, along with one combat unit and the engineer-bomb disposal unit,” she said.

The ministry of emergency situations has also received a call on a fire in Armavir.

“We received a call from the provincial center of crisis management of Armavir that a fire has erupted in the Norakert village’s gas distribution station,” she said.

