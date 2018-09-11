SIMULATION - SHANT 2018: Foreign ministry briefs int’l organizations on simulated situation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the ongoing nationwide SHANT 2018 drills, the ministry of foreign affairs has presented the simulated situation in the country to international organizations and ambassadors accredited in Armenia, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told reporters today at the defense ministry HQ.

“The ministry is drafting texts of statements, which are sent to different international structures in a simulated way. The kind of statements which would have been written in real life wartime. Yesterday night our Ambassador to the US was simulatively summoned to work ,” he said.

As part of the drills two texts of statements were drafted about the situation in the country. Ambassadors were summoned to the ministry and were briefed on the escalation and Armenia’s stance. The other text of the statement will be published within the framework of the La Francophonie conference.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan