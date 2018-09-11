A new way to get to know Armenia: Yerevan Park inaugurated in Chicago

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Honorary Council of Armenia and the official representative of Business Armenia to Chicago Mr. Paruir Sarkisian, along with the support of the Armenian community and the local municipality, a park named after Yerevan has been officially opened in the capital of the state of Illinois in the United States, Business Armenia said in a press release.

The Honorary council and the honorary representative of Business Armenia Mr. Oskar Tatossian has noted that the two parties are currently working on starting the cooperation in the spheres of tourism and high-tech.

"Chicago has always been at the center of the attention of the tourists. The newly opened park may serve as a yet another reason to visit Armenia and even start new business relations” stated the International cooperation manager of Business Armenia, Ms. Alina Yeghiazaryan.

“The Armenian park will also support the development of the Yerevan-Chicago fellowship” mentioned the official representative of Business Armenia in Chicago Mr. Paruir Sarkisian.