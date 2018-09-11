SHANT 2018: Military officials hold meetings with provincial authorities on exercises

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Military officials have held meetings on the SHANT 2018 military drills with provincial authorities, prosecutors, police, NSS, emergency personnel and military officials of Lori and Tavush on September 7 and 8, the defense ministry said.

Issues related to the drills were discussed at the meeting, manpower and resources were clarified and issues of partnership were specified.

