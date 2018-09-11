Martin Galstyan passes confirmation vote for CB council member
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian lawmakers installed Martin Galstyan as a member of the Central Bank Council in a confirmation vote today.
Galstyan was confirmed to the position with 78 votes in favor.
9 lawmakers voted against his candidacy. A total of 87 MPs took part in the voting.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
