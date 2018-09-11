Speaker of Parliament says constitutional amendments can happen only through consensus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan says he imagines constitutional amendments only through political consensus and discussions.

“We still haven’t received a proposal for constitutional amendments. However, this can only be a result of discussions and consensus of political forces. Constitutional amendments cannot be a result of the desire of one or two politicians”, Babloyan told reporters today.

Speaking about possible early elections of parliament, he said he can’t mention specific dates. He said that a working group has been set up to deal with legislative changes.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan