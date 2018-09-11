Armenia, Tajikistan to mutually recognize educational diplomas

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A new bill envisages mutual recognition of educational diplomas between Armenia and Tajikistan.

Education and Science minister Arayik Harutyunyan briefed lawmakers today on the bill to ratify the agreement on mutual-recognition of diplomas, educational qualifications and academic degrees between the Armenian government and the Tajikistani government.

“Graduation certificates and diplomas of all levels are acknowledged under this,” he said.

He said that the signing of individual agreements of this kind with Central Asian countries is very important, because it enables to solve one of the government’s priorities: the internationalization of higher education in the education field.

Currently there are six students from Tajikistan studying in the higher education system of Armenia.

The minister said that they are working to have similar agreements with other countries also.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan