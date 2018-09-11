Kazakhstan’s president appoints finance minister as Astana mayor

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed minister of finance Bakhyt Sultanov to serve as mayor of Astana city, Nazarbayev’s office said.

On September 10, the former Mayor of Astana, Asset Issekeshev, was appointed to the post of head of the President's Administration.

Before the appointment , Sultanov served in the position of Finance Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan (from 06.08.2014; reappointed - from 30.04.2015, reappointed - from 13.09.2016).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan