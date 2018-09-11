Parliament adopts several bills submitted by government

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted a number of bills submitted by the government.

The bill on amending the law of administrative offenses was adopted with 89 votes in favor.

The bill on amending the law on the compulsory enforcement of judicial acts was also adopted with the same amount of votes in favor.

A number of other bills, including amending the law on pension, the law on electronic communication and ratification of the agreement between the Armenian government and the UN FAO were also adopted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan