LIVE: Parliament sitting kicks off

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The parliament sitting has kicked off in Yerevan.

Today, lawmakers are set to debate the election of the president of the court of cassation. The confirmation hearing of the Cenbank council member will also take place today, as well as a member of the Chamber of Audit.

