Russia launches largest military drills in its history

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Russia has launched the largest military drills in its history – the Vostok 2018.

The military exercises involve 300,000 servicemen.

The active phase of the maneuvers will be held on September 11-17 at five combined-arms training grounds, four training grounds of Air Force and Air Defence Force, in the waters of the Japan, Bering and Okhotsk seas. It was announced by Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu during a teleconference with leadership of the Russian Defence Ministry.

The Russian Defence Minister announced that a surprise complex inspection of the troops and forces of the Central and Eastern military districts, the Northern Fleet, the Airborne Forces, long-range and military transport aviation was held as part of preparations for the maneuvers.

At present, military units are deployed at unfamiliar training grounds, and are performing training combat tasks. Aircraft are about to complete long-range flights with in-flight refueling and landing at operational airfields. Ships and vessels practice combat maneuvering an carry out firing exercises.

The head of the military department also noted that Vostok 2018 maneuvers are the largest event of the Russian Armed Forces combat training. It involves about 300,000 servicemen, over 1,000 aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, 80 ships, and 36,000 tanks and other vehicles.

The military contingent of the People's Liberation Army of China up to 3,500 people strong will take part in the main episode, which will take place at the Tsugol training ground of the Eastern Military District.

According to General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, at the event troops will enhance field, naval and air training, practice operations in eastern direction and marine and ocean regions of operational importance.

Russian Defence Minister instructed the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, Deputy Defence Minister General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov and Colonel General Alexander Fomin to hold a briefing on September 6 on the Vostok 2018 maneuvers for military attaches accredited in Moscow , including representatives of NATO countries, as well as the media outlets. At the briefing it is planned to outline main organisational issues of the upcoming maneuvers.

