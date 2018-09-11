Trump declares state of emergency in North Carolina as hurricane Florence hits US East Coast

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. More than 1 million people on the southern East Coast of the United States faced mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Florence neared Category 5 strength Tuesday, CNN reports.

Florence was upgraded twice Monday, from Category 3 to 4, prompting evacuation orders in coastal areas of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

National Guard soldiers are being mobilized in the affected states. President Donald Trump declared an emergency in North Carolina, allowing it to access federal funds.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan