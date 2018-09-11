LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-09-18
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.55% to $2065.50, copper price up by 0.60% to $5905.00, lead price down by 0.99% to $2059.50, nickel price down by 0.80% to $12400.00, tin price up by 0.74% to $19015.00, zinc price down by 0.87% to $2406.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.19% to $62250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:38 Parliament adopts several bills submitted by government
- 10:32 SHANT 2018 nationwide military drills kick off in Armenia
- 10:13 LIVE: Parliament sitting kicks off
- 10:11 Russia launches largest military drills in its history
- 09:59 Trump declares state of emergency in North Carolina as hurricane Florence hits US East Coast
- 09:57 More than 1,000 victims of 9/11 attacks still unidentified – Reuters
- 09:53 US and North Korea coordinate second Donald Trump – Kim Jong Un meeting
- 09:40 European Stocks - 10-09-18
- 09:37 US stocks - 10-09-18
- 09:35 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-09-18
- 09:33 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-09-18
- 09:30 Oil Prices - 10-09-18
- 09.10-20:41 PM Pashinyan ensures he will never grasp from power
- 09.10-20:26 Armenian-Russian relations have never been at such high level as now – PM Pashinyan
- 09.10-18:26 Armenian, Georgian PMs sum up results of meeting
- 09.10-18:16 High level talks between Armenian, Georgian PMs take place
- 09.10-18:01 Armenian President receives delegation led by Chairman of Council of German Protestant Churches
- 09.10-17:59 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-09-18
- 09.10-17:58 Asian Stocks - 10-09-18
- 09.10-17:39 ‘Armenia and Georgia are entering into a chapter of history which can be described as fraternal and collegial’ – Sarkissian
- 09.10-17:36 Georgian Prime Minister honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
- 09.10-17:25 Artsakh Foreign Minister receives Baroness Caroline Cox
- 09.10-17:00 Yerevantsis bloc presents campaign program
- 09.10-16:49 Armenia to hold country-wide military drills encompassing entire state system
- 09.10-16:40 Russian TV showcases Altair heavy-duty UAV
- 09.10-15:58 ‘I believe Armenia-Georgia cooperation will become more active in various fields’, says PM Mamuka Bakhtadze
- 09.10-15:46 Armenia to export meat to United Arab Emirates
- 09.10-15:06 Armenia, Georgia agree to increase trade turnover to $1 billion
- 09.10-14:50 Yerevan elections: Reformists focus on city landscaping issues
- 09.10-14:50 Direct flight to LA, new factories and jobs: Zaruhi Postanjyan presents plans for Yerevan development if elected to office
- 09.10-14:33 Armenian footwear manufacturers participate in Moscow int’l expo
- 09.10-14:30 Putin to visit Azerbaijan September 25
- 09.10-14:17 Aronian to participate in Champions Showdown
- 09.10-13:29 Heritage party starts Yerevan election campaign from Charles Aznavour square in downtown
- 09.10-13:13 Yerevan court sets $103,000 bail for release of jailed nephew of Serzh Sargsyan
01:08, 09.07.2018
Viewed 4069 times ‘Today wasn’t my day’, Mkhitaryan says
15:31, 09.05.2018
Viewed 1649 times Ethnic Armenian kids to be deported from Netherlands will receive support by State Migration Service through all possible integration programs
18:09, 09.04.2018
Viewed 1438 times Arrested Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz wanted in Turkey on terror charges, Turkey's justice minister says
19:10, 09.05.2018
Viewed 1424 times Armenian PM, Tumo center’s board members discuss opportunities of future development of information technologies
21:58, 09.07.2018
Viewed 1380 times Oksuz case, PART 3: Arrested Turkish mystery-man under investigation by Armenian law enforcement for tax evasion involving Yerevan-based business