LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.55% to $2065.50, copper price up by 0.60% to $5905.00, lead price down by 0.99% to $2059.50, nickel price down by 0.80% to $12400.00, tin price up by 0.74% to $19015.00, zinc price down by 0.87% to $2406.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.19% to $62250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.