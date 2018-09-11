SHANT 2018 nationwide military drills kick off in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The SHANT 2018 (meaning Lightning 2018) nationwide military exercises have kicked off in Armenia.

The state will be brought to a simulated wartime situation during the duration of the exercises: from September 11 through the 14th.

The drills are aimed at testing the skills and abilities of all state bodies and agencies and elevating the level of partnership during a war scenario.

