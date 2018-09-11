Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

SHANT 2018 nationwide military drills kick off in Armenia

SHANT 2018 nationwide military drills kick off in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS.  The SHANT 2018 (meaning Lightning 2018) nationwide military exercises have kicked off in Armenia.

The state will be brought to a simulated wartime situation during the duration of the exercises: from September 11 through the 14th.

The drills are aimed at testing the skills and abilities of all state bodies and agencies and elevating the level of partnership during a war scenario.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Related News

... last news on ""Shant-2018" Exercises"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration