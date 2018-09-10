Armenian-Russian relations have never been at such high level as now – PM Pashinyan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that the Armenian-Russian relations have never been at such high level since the independence of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the PM announced during the election campaign meeting of “My step” block.
“I officially announce the relations between Armenia and Russia during the years of the 3rd Republic of Armenia have never been at such a high level as they are now”, the PM said.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
