High level talks between Armenian, Georgian PMs take place  

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan received the delegation of Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze, who is in Armenia on an official visit.

Following the meeting ceremony, the conversation between Nikol Pashinyan and Mamuka Bakhtadze took place, during which the sides discussed the current situation of bilateral friendly relations and development prospects.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the Georgian PM the Armenian PM said, Honorable Mr. Prime Minister,

First let me once again congratulate you on the occasion of being elected to the responsible position of the Prime Minister of Georgia and to wish you to successfully implement all the projects that you have for the benefit of Georgia and improvement of our relations.

I remember with warmth my visit to Georgia after being elected PM and I hope that the optimism we had after my Georgian visit will be doubled after your visit.

I proposed a new formula for our relations in Georgia which is about the following – Georgia and the Georgian people should be confident that there is no conspiracy, negative plans, any threats in the activities and intentions of Armenia and the Armenian people, and the Armenian people and the Republic of Armenia should be confident that there is no conspiracy, threat or negative intention in the activities and intentions of Georgia and the Georgian people against the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people.

I want to develop this formula based on this visit by this nuance – I think that both Armenia and Georgia should never forget about the unique nature of our neighborhood when taking a step or deciding their foreign policies. As for me, I have done so since I have been elected Prime Minister. I am confident the same you do, and the same do all the representatives of the Georgian leadership. Welcome”.

Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze said in his speech, “Mr. Prime Minister, I thank you for such a warm reception. I am always glad to visit Yerevan.

I think the relations that have developed between our countries throughout centuries are, indeed, important. We do not start our history from a new page. It’s a centuries-old history which we will develop.

You know that Georgia has passed through a long way of reforms, and that path was full of challenges. Our new programs are also full of responsibility and ambitions and we make efforts for new reforms. I think we will cooperate in that direction. International financial institutions see Georgia as a reformist country and I think we will share our experience if there is the necessity.

Today our trade turnover amounts to 400 million USD, but I think that’s not enough and the entire potential is not utilized and we can make important steps in this direction. We are interested in developing political and economic relations, as well as cultural and educational ties”.

The conversation between Nikol Pashinyan and Mamuka Bakhtadze was followed by the expanded-format meeting of the governmental delegations of both countries.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan