Armenian President receives delegation led by Chairman of Council of German Protestant Churches

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on September 10 the delegation led by the Chairman of Council of German Protestant Churches Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, during the meeting the sides discussed the development of friendly relations between the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Council of German Protestant Churches, the deepening of inter-church dialogue, as well as talked about the historical role of the Church in the lives of the Armenian people.

The guests shared their impressions of their visit to Armenia to the President.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan