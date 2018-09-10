Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-09-18

YEREVAN, 10 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 September, USD exchange rate is up by 0.26 drams to 484.95 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.70 drams to 561.33 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.11 drams to 6.92 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.07 drams to 627.43 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 87.38 drams to 18692.65 drams. Silver price down by 1.12 drams to 221.17 drams. Platinum price down by 211.67 drams to 12099.01 drams.