‘Armenia and Georgia are entering into a chapter of history which can be described as fraternal and collegial’ – Sarkissian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian hosted today Georgia’s Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze at his residence in Yerevan. Delegations of both countries took part in the meeting.

At the meeting the Armenian president welcomed PM Bakhtadze and his delegation’s visit to Armenia, stressing that the friendship of Armenia and Georgia has deep historic roots. “Both countries are entering a new chapter of history today, which without hesitation can be described as fraternal and collegial. Certainly, this serious historic wealth creates prerequisites for outlining and realizing new partnership directions. Our political relations are currently on a high level, however great untapped potential exists, especially in the economic field. I am sure that this visit of yours will be an encouragement for our bilateral relations to be increased to a higher level,” President Sarkissian said.

The Georgian Prime Minister thanked the president for the warm reception and mentioned that it is a unique honor to be hosted in Armenia in the capacity of prime minister. “This year is symbolic for both Armenia and Georgia, because our two countries are celebrating the 100th anniversaries of declaration of independence. Taking this opportunity, I would also like to congratulate on the occasion of September 21st, the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia. Our political relations, as you mentioned, are on a high level, but we really have untapped potential in the economic sector. Today we spoke about cooperation directions with my colleagues in detail,” he said.

The sides stressed that a broad field of cooperation exists between the two countries and aspiration to expand partnership.

The significance of implementing joint projects in the fields of science, education, IT and other fields of the economy were highlighted.

President Sarkissian asked the Georgian PM to convey his warm regards and greetings to President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

