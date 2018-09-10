Yerevantsis bloc presents campaign program

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Ararat Zurabyan, mayoral candidate of Yerevan running for the city council from the Yerevantsis bloc, presented their campaign program to reporters today. The bloc is comprised from the ANM and Armenian Fatherland parties.

“We will have numerous meetings in different communities, we will present ourselves in all available formats,” he said. “Our city has sectoral problems and complete solutions will be given,” he said.

He suggested a unique solution for the public transportation issue of the city. “The Yerevan City Hall will establish a public joint stock company and will propose individual citizens to become shareholders of the Yerevan transportation system. We will do everything for Yerevan to have a completely new transportation system,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan