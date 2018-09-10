Armenia to hold country-wide military drills encompassing entire state system

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. All state structures will participate in the September 11-14 Shant 2018 military exercises in Armenia, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a press conference today.

“Like three years ago, from tomorrow we will have command-staff drills encompassing the entire Armenian territory and implying certain functions of almost all state structures. We will test the abilities and skills of all our state structures in case of a war scenario,” he said.

He said that the drills will prepare the country for different situations.

“We will test combat readiness with the drill scenario, as well as surprise steps, as to how we are responding to escalation of the situation, risks, developments, which won’t simply be in the form of border aggression by the adversary. There will also be natural and man-made disaster scenarios. There won’t be drills with a large scale live fire phase of troops, state structures will carry out their duties,” he said.

He said that not all episodes of the drills will be made public, but the information subject to disclosure will be distributed via the single information center.

