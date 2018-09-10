‘I believe Armenia-Georgia cooperation will become more active in various fields’, says PM Mamuka Bakhtadze

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze says he believes that relations between Armenia and Georgia in various fields will be activated even more.

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan after the meeting with Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, PM Bakhtadze stressed that they have discussed issues related to cooperation in the fields of transportation, energy, culture, tourism and humanitarian issues.

“After independence our countries have established mutually beneficial cooperation. I believe that our relations will become more active in different fields. We understood during the discussions that we have untapped potential,” Bakhtadze said.

The Georgian Prime Minister noted that soon the sitting of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission will take place which will be tasked to design a development plan for relations between the two countries in different fields.

PM Bakhtadze also stressed that Georgia welcomes the activation of Armenia-EU ties.

