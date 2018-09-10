Armenia, Georgia agree to increase trade turnover to $1 billion

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Georgia have brilliant relations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference after meeting with Georgian counterpart Mamuka Bakhtadze in Yerevan.

“We have a task to comply the economic component of our relations with the content level and the level which exists between our peoples. Our mutual visits have been, and will continue being regular in nature. We discussed numerous issues relating to partnership in transportation, economy and politics,” Pashinyan said, stressing that the most important note was that the results of this visit will boost the political, humanitarian and economic relations.

The Armenian PM stated that Bakhtadze has proposed an ambitious plan, which the Armenian side approved. “A clear task was developed to increase the mutual trade turnover to 1 billion dollars in the coming years. This is a clear task, for which we can all position ourselves, have a roadmap and go towards a solution of the task with agreed steps,” he said.

Pashinyan also said that the sides agreed to convene a sitting of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission soon. The sitting will develop a clear task on developing the commercial ties, political, humanitarian, cultural and educational relations.

“With every visit, the level of relations of our countries increases even more, and the atmosphere becomes warmer. Friendly ties are established and strengthened between members of our governments, which isn’t least important in relations of countries. This pace must be continued and we must go forward with firm steps,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan