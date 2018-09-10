Yerevan elections: Reformists focus on city landscaping issues

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for Yerevan mayor Artak Avetyan from the Reformists party says that the primary issue for the Armenian capital is landscaping.

Speaking to reporters today, the first day of the campaigning period for the Yerevan City Council elections, Avetyan said that the green areas in Yerevan should be maximally increased.

He also highlighted the public transportation issue, and mentioned the construction of additional subway stations to be a solution.

The campaigning period for the Yerevan City Council elections has officially kicked off. Parties and candidates will campaign until September 21st.

The following is a list of the parties and blocs running for the city council, and their candidates for mayor.

12 political forces (8 parties and 4 blocs) are running for office – Prosperous Armenia (Naira Zohrabyan, MP), Heritage (Raffi Hovhannisyan), ARF (Michael Manukyan), Hayk (Gevorg Hovsepyan), Yerkir Tsirani (Zaruhi Postanjyan), Reformists (Artak Avetyan), Democratic Path (Manuel Gasparyan), Rule of Law (Mher Shahgeldyan) parties, and My Step (Hayk Marutyan), Yerevantsis (Ararat Zurabyan), Yerevan’s Public (Anahit Tarkhanyan, Aram Grigoryan, Armen Hovhannisyan), Luys (Artak Zeynalyan, incumbent justice minister).

