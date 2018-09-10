Direct flight to LA, new factories and jobs: Zaruhi Postanjyan presents plans for Yerevan development if elected to office

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Mayoral candidate Zaruhi Postanjyan, who is running for office from her own Yerkir Tsirani party, has presented her plans if her party gets elected to the city council.

“We have been guided by the principle of justice, and the rule of law and rights are the most important values for us,” she told a press conference today.

The motto of Yerkir Tsirani for the upcoming September 23 Yerevan City Council election is Justice and Law.

Postanjyan said that the Yerevan budget’s spending and entries will be “visible” for the citizens. “This is a very important process which we haven’t seen in Yerevan till now,” she said.

In terms of transportation, Postanjyan said they plan to introduce a centralized and single payment system.

As far as international cooperation is concerned, she said that they plan to develop ties with sister cities of Yerevan and other Armenian-populated cities. The party also plans to introduce a Yerevan-Los Angeles direct flight.

Other initiatives of the Yerkir Tsirani party include reforms in the educational policies of the city, creation of jobs and construction of factories and household waste reprocessing plants.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan