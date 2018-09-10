Putin to visit Azerbaijan September 25

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Azerbaijan on September 25, according to Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma, Azerbaijani media said.

Speaking at a video-conference titled “New Phase of Russian-Azerbaijani Relations”, Kalashnikov said that Putin will have a meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on September 25 in Baku.

