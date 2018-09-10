Heritage party starts Yerevan election campaign from Charles Aznavour square in downtown

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Heritage party kicked off its pre-election campaign for the Yerevan City Council early elections from the Armenian capital’s Charles Aznavour square in downtown.

Founder of the party, Mayoral candidate Raffi Hovhannisyan, noted that he will serve the citizens if elected.

“This will be a new city council of the new Yerevan, which will be accountable to you day and night while solving all issues. If I get the majority of votes of Yerevantsis, I will be one of the servants of the citizens of Yerevan with my daily, 24/7 work,” he said.

“Together we will shape an advanced Yerevan, which will compete with global capitals and will become a leading capital city with its spirit and power,” he added.

Hovhannisyan said that he and his party will visit all neighborhoods of the city during the campaign.

The election is set for September 23rd.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan