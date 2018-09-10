Yerevan court sets $103,000 bail for release of jailed nephew of Serzh Sargsyan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court today granted a 50,000,000 dram (roughly 103,000 dollars) bail for the release of Hayk Sargsyan, the nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan on September 10.
Hayk Sargsyan is the son of Serzh Sargsyan’s younger brother Alexander.
He is charged with attempted murder in a case going back to 2007.
It is unclear if Hayk Sargsyan will pay the bail.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:29 Heritage party starts Yerevan election campaign from Charles Aznavour square in downtown
- 13:13 Yerevan court sets $103,000 bail for release of jailed nephew of Serzh Sargsyan
- 13:04 Russian border guards apprehend Iranian citizen with false ID at Armenian checkpoint
- 12:53 La Francophonie Secretary General Michaelle Jean to arrive in Armenia on 4-day official visit
- 12:25 Mayoral candidate Hayk Marutyan presents Yerevan public transportation reform plan
- 11:58 ‘September 23rd will be historic day’ – Yerevan mayoral candidate Hayk Marutyan says as campaigning period starts
- 11:42 Lawmakers nominate new member of Cenbank Council
- 11:24 Syrian PM visits Armenian pavilion at 60th International Expo of Damascus
- 11:08 Yerevan waste disposal company again fined by City Hall
- 10:50 Campaigning period for Yerevan City Council election kicks off
- 10:48 Nia Franklin crowned Miss America 2018
- 10:43 Putin accepts Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia
- 10:42 Self-immolation victim in critical condition
- 10:24 Putin congratulates Moscow Mayor on re-election
- 10:11 NYC subway station reopens for the first time since 9/11
- 10:00 Parliament session kicks off: LIVE
- 09:57 ‘No one can speak to us from positions of force,’ Pashinyan on NK conflict settlement
- 09:51 Japan earthquake death toll hits 44
- 09:48 Seven stabbed in Paris knife attack
- 09:27 US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic wins 14th Grand Slam title
- 09.09-19:44 Pashinyan to meet Macron in France on September 14
- 09.09-19:05 Nothing political behind criminal investigation of Kocharyan, reassures Pashinyan
- 09.09-18:59 Armenia to carry out humanitarian mission in Syria
- 09.09-18:47 Armenian PM congratulates Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah
- 09.09-13:31 Pashinyan congratulates Rahmon on Tajikistan’s Independence Day
- 09.09-12:40 Georgian Prime Minister to arrive in Armenia on official visit September 10
- 09.09-11:38 Armenia finishes 3rd at New Wave 2018 International Music Contest
- 09.09-11:08 PM Pashinyan suggests Russia-based Armenian businessmen to substitute charity logic with jobs
- 09.09-10:51 Armenian President congratulates Tajik counterpart on Independence Day
- 09.09-09:54 Two Armenian wrestlers win gold at Poland Open, Greco-Roman star Alexanyan looses
- 09.09-09:25 US Open 2018: Naomi Osaka wins after Serena Williams outburst
- 09.08-23:02 Armenia has all tools to veto Azerbaijan’s membership to CSTO, says Pashinyan
- 09.08-22:27 Armenia’s relations in any direction can’t develop at expense of ties with Russia, says PM Pashinyan
- 09.08-22:09 Pashinyan, Putin did not discuss Russia’s cancellation of arrest warrant for March 1 fugitive during Moscow meeting
- 09.08-21:25 Armenian government to launch new affordable housing project at unprecedented low mortgage loan interest rates
16:37, 09.03.2018
Viewed 3637 times Kemal Oksuz case, part 2: Top level anti-Armenian Gulenist lobbyist tied to infamous Azerbaijani Laundromat case
01:08, 09.07.2018
Viewed 3597 times ‘Today wasn’t my day’, Mkhitaryan says
10:00, 09.03.2018
Viewed 1722 times ‘My visit will serve as a milestone for stronger relations between Japan and Armenia’ – foreign minister Taro Kono
15:31, 09.05.2018
Viewed 1570 times Ethnic Armenian kids to be deported from Netherlands will receive support by State Migration Service through all possible integration programs
18:09, 09.04.2018
Viewed 1346 times Arrested Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz wanted in Turkey on terror charges, Turkey's justice minister says