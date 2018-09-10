Yerevan court sets $103,000 bail for release of jailed nephew of Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court today granted a 50,000,000 dram (roughly 103,000 dollars) bail for the release of Hayk Sargsyan, the nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan on September 10.

Hayk Sargsyan is the son of Serzh Sargsyan’s younger brother Alexander.

He is charged with attempted murder in a case going back to 2007.

It is unclear if Hayk Sargsyan will pay the bail.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan