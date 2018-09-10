Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 September

Russian border guards apprehend Iranian citizen with false ID at Armenian checkpoint

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service stationed in Armenia have discovered a border violation attempt at a border checkpoint in the Syunik province.

The FSS’s border department told ARMENPRESS that an Iranian citizen produced a false ID at the checkpoint.

During interrogation, the Iranian citizen claimed to have mistakenly taken the passport of his friend, with whom they had arrived to Armenia.

The Iranian has been handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies.

