La Francophonie Secretary General Michaelle Jean to arrive in Armenia on 4-day official visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Michaelle Jean, the Secretary General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), will pay an official visit to Armenia from September 10 to 14, the foreign ministry said.

Michaelle Jean and foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan are expected to meet September 11, followed by a joint press conference.

The Secretary General will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

This year, Yerevan will host the XVII summit of the organization in October.

