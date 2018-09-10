Mayoral candidate Hayk Marutyan presents Yerevan public transportation reform plan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Marutyan, the actor-turned politician who is running for Mayor of Yerevan from the My Step bloc in the early City Council elections, vows to do his best if elected in order for the public transportation fees to be affordable for citizens of the Armenian capital after the reforms in the transportation system.

Marutyan told reporters that they are planning to change the entire transportation system, and that single-use tickets will no longer exist.

“Tickets will be available for 30 minutes, an hour, 2 hours, three hours or one month, three months, 1 year etc. In this case the price formation type also changes. However in case when someone needs to pass several stops, we will maintain the 100 dram price for these types of tickets in order for it to be understandable and clear that this specific type hasn’t gotten expensive,” he said.

Asked how the issue will be solved when for example people get stuck in traffic jams, Marutyan said that the matter will be taken into account when designing the network. “There will be green corridors for public transportation. Traffic jams shouldn’t disrupt the public transportation’s schedule,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan