Syrian PM visits Armenian pavilion at 60th International Expo of Damascus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. During the opening of the 60th international exhibition in Damascus, Prime Minister of Syrian Imad Khamis visited the Armenian pavilion. Ambassador of Armenia to Syria Arshak Poladian greeted the Syrian PM at the venue, Business Armenia said in a press release.

Presented in a single pavilion, Armenia participates in the 60th international exhibition in Damascus held on September 6-15. Samples and catalogues of 33 companies present the machine building, construction materials, pharmaceutical, and food industries of Armenia.

Syrian PM Imad Khamis has welcomed the participation of the Armenia, expressing hope that the expo will boost the Armenian-Syrian trade and economic cooperation. Ambassador Arshak Poladian noted that Armenian producers are ready to make maximum efforts for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Armenia was awarded for the participation. The award was handed over to Ambassador Arshak Poladian by Minister of Economy Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.

The Armenian pavilion is in the center of attention of the distributors and major buyers-visitors who are mainly interested in the offerings of the Armenian companies producing food, construction materials and renewable energy. Considering the great interest in the solar energy systems, on September 12 the CEO of Stigen, Hayk Shekyan, will present the production, capacity, competitiveness and export potential of the company.

Over 1700 companies from 48 countries participate in the 60th international exhibition in Damascus.

