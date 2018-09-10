Yerevan waste disposal company again fined by City Hall

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Sanitek, the Lebanon-based waste management company which is in charge of the waste disposal activities in Armenia, has been fined 12,967,739 drams (roughly 27,000 dollars) by Yerevan City Hall for failing to fully carry out its obligations under the contract.

The Yerevan City Hall said that the company was notified in advance to eliminate the shortcomings within a reasonable period of time, but Sanitek failed to do so.

Sanitek, in turn, has submitted its objections about the notifications, claiming that its failures are also connected with objective circumstances, in this case the damages to the garbage trucks which are caused due to the absence of necessary conditions at the disposal site, high number of waste containers and other issues.

The City Hall said that regardless of Sanitek’s arguments being objective of subjective, it will support the company to return to a normal pace of operations. The City Hall said it is negotiating with Sanitek over additional investments to replace the damaged equipment. Yerevan City Hall said it will launch further proceedings in the event of the company’s failure to fix the situation as soon as possible.

