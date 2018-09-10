Campaigning period for Yerevan City Council election kicks off

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The campaigning period for the Yerevan City Council elections has officially kicked off. Parties and candidates will campaing until September 21st.

The following is a list of the parties and blocs running for the city council, and their candidates for mayor.

12 political forces (8 parties and 4 blocs) are running for office – Prosperous Armenia (Naira Zohrabyan, MP), Heritage (Raffi Hovhannisyan), ARF (Michael Manukyan), Hayk (Gevorg Hovsepyan), Yerkir Tsirani (Zaruhi Postanjyan), Reformists (Artak Avetyan), Democratic Path (Manuel Gasparyan), Rule of Law (Mher Shahgeldyan) parties, and My Step (Hayk Marutyan), Yerevantsis (Ararat Zurabyan), Yerevan’s Public (Anahit Tarkhanyan, Aram Grigoryan, Armen Hovhannisyan), Luys (Artak Zeynalyan, incumbent justice minister).

All candidates will kick off their campaign from various parts of the city.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan