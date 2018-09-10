Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 September

Self-immolation victim in critical condition

Self-immolation victim in critical condition

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The 49 year old man who attempted self-immolation outside the government headquarters in Yerevan’s Republic Square on Sunday is in critical condition, the healthcare ministry said.

The ministry said that the man suffered severe wounds and is currently breathing through mechanical ventilation.

The motive of the man’s desperate act remains unclear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration