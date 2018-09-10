Putin accepts Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is an extremely important structure for Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Russian newspaper Komersant, adding that it is important for Armenia for the structure to be indeed effective.

According to the Armenian PM, the obligations of CSTO members towards one another aren’t clear. “What obligations do CSTO member countries have towards one another and [towards] the organization? I believe this isn’t totally clear for anyone. Let’s not forget that it is also our organization, it is a collective organization. One shouldn’t think that someone within the structure thinks about its reputation more and that its reputation isn’t important for someone else. I can guarantee that it is a very important organization for Armenia, and for us it is important for it to be truly effective,” Pashinyan said.

Asked if the CSTO should assist Armenia in an event of a war with Azerbaijan, the Armenian PM said: “Yes, the CSTO should come to help. And we must create mechanisms in order for this to really happen.”

Addressing the Armenian chairmanship in the CSTO and the recalling of Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, Pashinyan noted that the term of Armenia’s chairmanship at the CSTO isn’t yet over. The term is three years.

“The term in office of the Armenian representative as Secretary General hasn’t yet finished. We still have at least one and a half years. It doesn’t matter what surname the Secretary General will have. As planned, he must be a representative of Armenia during the entire term,” Pashinyan said.

Asked what will be Armenia’s stance in the event of Azerbaijan seeking to become either an observer or a partner country at the EEU or the CSTO, Pashinyan said: “Perhaps it is clear for everyone that such decisions cannot be made without the consent of Armenia. You all know what relations Armenia and Azerbaijan have today. Every day we hear threats from Azerbaijan addressed to Armenia. I believe that Armenia’s clear stance over the matter proceeds from here.”

The PM stressed that in order for Azerbaijan to have such status it must first of all work for settling its relations with Armenia.

Pashinyan said that he has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Yerevan. “We agreed that this visit will take place in the nearest future,” the Armenian PM said, adding that Putin has accepted the invitation, and that the visit will definitely take place in early 2019, if not in late 2018.

