Seven stabbed in Paris knife attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. French police detained a man who wounded seven people in a knife attack in downtown Paris late on Sunday, a judicial source said on Monday, Reuters reports.

Local law enforcement agencies said there was no initial indication the attack was linked to terrorism. Four of the victims suffered severe wounds, the source said.

The attack took place near a cinema in the 19th arrondissement of Paris.

According to Le parisien newspaper, the suspect is of Afghan origin.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan