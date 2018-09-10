Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 September

US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic wins 14th Grand Slam title

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Novak Djokovic has defeated Juan Martin del Potro in the US Open final and won his 14th Grand Slam title, BBC reports.

The 31-year-old Serb won 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to earn his third triumph in New York.

Djokovic, who won Wimbledon in July, will climb to fourth in the world after back-to-back Grand Slam victories.

Only great rivals Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17) have won more.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




