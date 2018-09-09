Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September

Pashinyan to meet Macron in France on September 14

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be in France on a working visit on September 14th at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the visit the Armenian PM will meet with President Macron, as well as business circles of France and representatives of the French-Armenian community, the government’s press service said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




