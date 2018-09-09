Nothing political behind criminal investigation of Kocharyan, reassures Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, now there should be a complete perception that there is no political component behind the criminal charges and the investigation against former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan over the March 1 case.

Speaking to reporters after an investment forum in Tavush, the Armenian PM stressed that if there were to be a political component in this case, Robert Kocharyan wouldn’t be free today. “This doesn’t mean that if tomorrow he would be under arrest it will turn out that there is a political component,” he said.

According to the PM, what happened on March 1 in 2008 happened before the eyes of everyone. “And the factual circumstances which exist, which the operative bodies under the PM possess, I believe will shed new light on the obvious. I think there cannot be any doubt that there will be any political component in any case,” he said.

The PM stressed that it would be a personal embarrassment for him if there were to be political prisoners in Armenia during his tenure.

The March 1 case is an ongoing investigation into the deadly 2008 post election unrest in Yerevan. 10 people, including two police officers, were killed in the clashes between security forces and protesters.

