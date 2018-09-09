Armenian PM congratulates Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed a congratulatory message to the Jewish community of Armenia on Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish New Year, the government’s press service said.

“Dear representatives of the Jewish community of Armenia,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of the Jewish New Year - Rosh Hashanah. The Armenian and Jewish peoples are tied with centuries-old relations, cooperation, friendship, as well as the similarity of historic destinies.

The Armenian democracy, which received new breath by the velvet revolution, equally belongs and will serve to all citizens of our county, regardless of national or religious affiliation.

Once again congratulating you on this beautiful holiday, I wish for the coming year to be a year of peaceful work, fair earning and joy for you,” the PM said in the address.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan