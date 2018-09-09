Pashinyan congratulates Rahmon on Tajikistan’s Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed a congratulatory telegram to Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on September 9 on the occasion of the Tajik Independence Day, the government’s press service said.

“Dear Mr. President,

Accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan. I am convinced that the activation of the high-level political dialogue and the implementation of mutually beneficial long-term projects in the economic and cultural-humanitarian fields will contribute to further development of the Armenian-Tajik relations and elevation of the level of partnership.

I wish you good health and welfare, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Tajikistan,” the Armenian PM said in the telegram.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan