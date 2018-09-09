Armenia finishes 3rd at New Wave 2018 International Music Contest

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Gevorg Harutyunyan took the 3rd place at the annual New Wave 2018 International Music Contest in Sochi, Russia.

Harutyunyan gained 297 points.

Dan Rozin, a local Russian TV personality known from the Uspekh (Success) television program, won the contest. Another Russian singer, Darya Antonyuk, the winner of the Golos (The Voice) TV programe, took the 2nd spot.

The contest consists of three days, where singers perform different songs and get points from the judges.

Harutyunyan performed LP’s Lost on You, Life and Fight (Kyank U Kriv) and Stand Up (written by himself) on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd days respectively.

