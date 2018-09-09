PM Pashinyan suggests Russia-based Armenian businessmen to substitute charity logic with jobs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Russia-based Armenian businessmen on September 8 in Moscow as part of his working visit to Russia.

Prior to starting the discussion over cooperation, the Armenian PM addressed the results of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Armenian government’s press service said. “Together with the President of Russia we noted that there are no problems in the Armenian-Russian relations, and that an understanding exists over all issues. In addition to a number of other fields, we also discussed issues relating to the further development of economic cooperation. This is a good signal for you also for making new investments in the Armenian economy and initiating projects in various fields,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

During a Q&A with the businessmen the PM presented the Armenian government’s vision for the development of the economy, the anti-corruption actions, protection and encouragement of investments, the work which is underway to improve the business environment, the tax legislation and reforms in the state administration system.

The Prime Minister mentioned light industry, diamond industry, jewelry, tourism and intensive agriculture as priorities for economic development, while the number one priority is the development of the IT sector. “We must work in the direction of transforming Armenia from an agrarian country into a technological country, because this stems from our security,” he said.

Addressing investment guarantees, the PM noted that the protection of both Armenian and foreign investments is guaranteed by the Armenian legislation: “The most important note is the following: any business activity should be carried out within the framework of the law. We must create an atmosphere of cooperation and develop our Fatherland together,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said that the government is conducting discussions over the introduction of new mechanisms for protections of investments , as well as the introductions of a “single-window investment”, aiming at facilitation of the businessmen’s contacts with various circles of the state administration system and to raise the level of dialogue between the state and businesses.

In terms of the tax reforms, the PM said that the government has initiated serious changes aimed at maximal simplification of the taxation system and improvement of the business environment.

The Armenian Prime Minister also discussed the issue of reconsideration of the Armenia-Diaspora ties. “We must replace the charity logic with the logic of jobs,” he said, adding that the goal of the government is to create a climate and conditions for Diaspora-Armenians to invest in Armenia based on the logic of creating new jobs, taking into account their business interests and having profit.

Certain businessmen also presented specific investment program proposals to the Armenian PM. Pashinyan called on the entrepreneurs to submit the proposals to his staff and ministries for further discussions.

Domestic political issues, developments, and the NK conflict settlement were also discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan