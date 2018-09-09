Armenian President congratulates Tajik counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory telegram today to Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on the country’s Independence Day, Sarkissian’s office said.

In the telegram Sarkissian expressed conviction that the joint efforts of Yerevan and Dushanbe aimed at developing intergovernmental partnership between the two countries and the development of trade-commercial and cultural-humanitarian ties will contribute to identifying and developing the potential of Armenian-Tajik cooperation.

