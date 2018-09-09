Two Armenian wrestlers win gold at Poland Open, Greco-Roman star Alexanyan looses

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian Greco-Roman wreslters have won gold at the Poland Open.

Armenia’s Norayr Hakobyan defeated Bulgarian Nedyalko Petrov 10:2 in the 55kg division final, and Slavik Galstyan won the bout against Bulgarian Nikolai Vichyevi in the 63kg division.

Another Armenian wrestler, the Olympic Gold medalist, World Champion and one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in any style Arthur Alexanyan lost to USA’s Tracy Hancock in the semifinal, but qualified to compete for bronze. However, he failed to make an appearance because of a trauma.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan