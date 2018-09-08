Armenia has all tools to veto Azerbaijan’s membership to CSTO, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to bring its contribution in terms of raising the level of security of CSTO partner countries, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Zinuzh TV program. Pashinyan said that the work should be aimed at increasing the level of security of Armenia.

“In the past, as an opposition politician I was saying that in terms of the CSTO we must very clearly clarify mutual obligations with our allies and before one another, in order for each of us to know what obligations and rights each of us has within the framework of the CSTO. Many were interpreting these statements as anti-CSTO, but during the very first contacts with leaders of countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization it became clear for me that they too have this very same question,” the PM said.

Asked how he treats the rumors on Azerbaijan’s possible membership to the CSTO, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has all tools not to allow it to happen.

“At least as long as a comprehensive and complete, long-lasting and proven by life settlement of the Karabakh issue hasn’t taken place, I believe that no citizen of Armenia, no government can express any other opinion,” he said.

