Armenia’s relations in any direction can’t develop at expense of ties with Russia, says PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says that Armenia and Russia have high level relations and expresses hope that this dynamics will continue.

Speaking to reporters, the Armenian PM emphasized that this doesn’t mean that Armenia will not continue developing ties with its other partners, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported form Moscow.

“We are conducting a rather broad policy. I am planning to depart to the French capital next week on a working visit where I will have a meeting with President Macron. Next week I am planning to receive the Prime Minister of Georgia, recently the Chancellor of Germany visited Armenia. I am planning to participate in the US General Assembly’s works,” Pashinyan said.

He said that obviously these relations will not develop one at the expense of the other. “Moreover, our relations in any direction cannot develop at the expense of our relations with Russia. I believe that it is obvious for all of us that something like that cannot happen,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan