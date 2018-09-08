Armenian government to launch new affordable housing project at unprecedented low mortgage loan interest rates

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will launch a social apartment-building project which will enable to acquire apartments from the secondary market through a 5,5% mortgage loan – an unprecedented low interest rate for Armenia, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan told Russia-based Armenian businessmen at a meeting in Moscow, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports.

“Today a decline process of bank interest rates has begun in Armenia. We have a process of decline of mortgage loan interest rates. We will soon start a social apartment-building project where it will be possible to acquire apartments on a mortgage loan from the secondary market at an unprecedently low rate for Armenia – 5,5%. There has never been a 5,5% mortgage loan interest rate in Armenia [before],” he said.

Pashinyan also said that the government will amend the Affordable Housing For Young Families project, and the total age threshold for couples will be set at 70, instead of 65, in order for the market to be boosted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan